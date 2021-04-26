Capital One Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

COP opened at $49.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

