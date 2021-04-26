Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

