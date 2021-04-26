Capreit (TSE:CAR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The company had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

