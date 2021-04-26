Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.52.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.15.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Insiders sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 in the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

