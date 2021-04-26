Carbon One Day Trading Volume Tops $284,337.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $284,337.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

