Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $256,340.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $256,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,199,764.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 197,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

