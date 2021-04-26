CargoX Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $41.93 million and $110,968.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00065167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00742685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.82 or 0.07775559 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

