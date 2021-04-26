CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post sales of $158.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $160.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $157.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $669.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.23 million to $685.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.58 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,376 shares of company stock valued at $588,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.