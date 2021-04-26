Carl C. Icahn Sells 110,956 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 771,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tenneco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 484,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

