Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $205.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $191.96 and last traded at $191.08, with a volume of 499735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.48.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
