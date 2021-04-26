Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

NYSE:CSL opened at $190.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $191.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $3,502,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 468,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

