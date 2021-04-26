Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Carry has a market cap of $153.16 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015821 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

