Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CARS opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $897.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
