Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $897.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

