Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 154.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

