CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.52% from the company’s previous close.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 190,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,774. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. Research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

