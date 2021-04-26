Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 15,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,206. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

