Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Tops $14,096.29

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,096.29 and approximately $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,805,361 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

