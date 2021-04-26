Castle Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $15,102.28 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castle has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.15 or 0.00511052 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00027441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.46 or 0.02672995 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,796,841 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

