Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

