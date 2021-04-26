Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.21 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $16,395.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00744510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.11 or 0.07529711 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.