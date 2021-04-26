CBDAO (BREE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133,008.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 44.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $104,058.95 and $133,008.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.