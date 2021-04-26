CBDAO (BREE) One Day Volume Hits $173,931.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $78,530.25 and $173,931.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars.

