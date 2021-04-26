CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $48,345.11 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $48,345.11 and approximately $459.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006416 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001173 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.