CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $64,211.42 and approximately $658.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006491 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001201 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

