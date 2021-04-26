CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $427.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.20 million and the lowest is $420.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $516.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CDK stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $67,389,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $62,548,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 806,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 182,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.