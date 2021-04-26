Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) vs. Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Financial Survey

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ceapro and Purple Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $9.71 million 4.62 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Purple Biotech $1.00 million 79.68 -$5.85 million ($3.00) -1.52

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Purple Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 14.39% 10.67% 8.97% Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceapro and Purple Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceapro beats Purple Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. It adds value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company's products include natural active ingredients comprising beta glucan, avenanthramides, oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides that are marketed to personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through its distribution partners and direct sales; natural anti-aging skincare products; and veterinary therapeutic products, such as oat shampoos, ear cleansers, and dermal complexes/conditioners. Its products and technologies that are under research and development, or pre-commercial stage comprise a platform using its beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds for treatments in the personal and healthcare sectors; various novel enabling technologies, such as Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology; and technologies to enhance the content of avenanthramides. The company has a collaboration with the McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19; and a research project with the University of Alberta to expand the utilization of the PGX technology and generate ingredients targeting applications in functional food, dietary supplement, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Ceapro Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension. Its oncology pipeline includes NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. Purple Biotech Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

