Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.21.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Celanese by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.