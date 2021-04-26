Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $168.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of CE opened at $157.30 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

