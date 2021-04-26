Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Volume Hits $102.76 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $329.85 million and $102.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

