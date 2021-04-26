Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 8.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.60. 23,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,432,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 922.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

