Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/19/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.25.

4/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,193. The stock has a market cap of C$19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.22%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

