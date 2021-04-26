Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

