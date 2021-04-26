Centrality 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.40 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $102.56 million and $11.40 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

