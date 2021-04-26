Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.03 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,060,285,440 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

