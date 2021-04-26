Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.