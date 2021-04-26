Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

