Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $620.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.04), with a volume of 39296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on CER. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £181.50 million and a P/E ratio of 68.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

