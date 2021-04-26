CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0819 on Top Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1,410.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

