Chain Guardians Price Reaches $1.89 on Top Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars.

