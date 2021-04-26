ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $78.03 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. ChainX has a total market cap of $78.03 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $10.10 or 0.00018814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.63 or 0.00990067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00719972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.22 or 1.00004057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

