Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $334.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $336.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

