Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $336.58

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $336.58 and last traded at $335.50, with a volume of 2648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.34.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
