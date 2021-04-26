Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $336.58

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $336.58 and last traded at $335.50, with a volume of 2648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

