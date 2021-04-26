Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

