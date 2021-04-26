Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.37 Million

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $323.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the lowest is $307.10 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $152.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $166.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

