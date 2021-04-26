Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $657.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

