ChartEx Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $915,098.24 and $112,907.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00283119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.22 or 0.01006909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00734296 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,257.44 or 1.00202071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

