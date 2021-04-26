ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $248,290.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,695.40 or 0.99975306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00131147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001874 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars.

