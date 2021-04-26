Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chegg stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

