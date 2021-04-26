ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $45.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

