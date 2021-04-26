Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 185,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

